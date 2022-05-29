Texas wins second consecutive NCAA rowing championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Texas won the first eights final on Sunday by more than five seconds to win a tie-breaker over Stanford and claim the Longhorns’ second consecutive NCAA rowing title.

Texas and Stanford finished each with 124 points and Princeton finished third with 118.

Led by Kaitlin Knifton, seven Longhorns from last year’s national championship Varsity Eight boat returned and beat the second-place Cardinal by almost 5 seconds, finishing in in 6:10.733.

Stanford, which won the program’s second-ever Pac-12 Championship and first since 2014, had its 13th consecutive top-10 finish at the national championship.

