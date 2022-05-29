Ozuna hits 2 HRs in Braves’ offensive show, beat Marlins 6-3

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of the Atlanta Braves’ barrage of extra-base hits in their 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season. Austin Riley had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs for Atlanta. The Braves had 11 hits, including nine for extra bases. Ozuna’s second homer traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third. Max Fried gave up six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings for Atlanta. Miami’s Jorge Soler drove in three runs with two homers. Elieser Hernández got the loss.