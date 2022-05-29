Oklahoma captures Big 12 title with 8-1 win over Longhorns

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Crooks belted a three-run homer, Cade Horton and two relievers limited Texas to four hits with 16 strikeouts and third-seeded Oklahoma beat the fifth-seeded Longhorns 8-1 in the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament. With their pitchers dominating, the Sooners captured their third tournament title with an eight-run third inning. Oklahoma used three walks and five hits to take control. Big 12 Player of the Year Ivan Melendez blasted his school-record 29th home run in the first inning for Texas. Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham was named Most Outstanding Player.