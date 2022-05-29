Michigan run rules Iowa 13-1, advances to B10 title game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Clark Elliott had four RBIs, Ted Burton drove in three runs and three Michigan pitchers combined for a five-hitter as the Wolverines beat Iowa 13-1 in seven innings in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Fifth-seeded Michigan (31-26) plays No. 2 seed Rutgers in the championship game. Connor O’Halloran (5-4) allowed an unearned run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over four innings for the Wolverines. Willie Weiss came on in the top of the fifth and was ejected after hitting Sam Petersen with the first pitch. Cameron Weston then threw three scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season. Seven different Hawkeyes (36-19) pitches combined to walk nine Michigan batters.