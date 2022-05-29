Loyd, Lavender lead Storm to rout of Liberty 92-61

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 22 points, Jantel Lavender had a double-double and the Seattle Storm routed New York 92-61, the seventh-straight loss for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart had 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Seattle, which beat the Liberty for the second time in three days despite having three players miss both games in protocol, including Sue Bird. Lavender had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Briann January also had 12 points and Kaela Davis, in her first game with the Storm (5-3) had 11 points. Han Xu led the Liberty (1-7) with 13 points.