‘It’s all legal’: Foreign college athletes cash in at home

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Miami punter Lou Hedley is among thousands of international student athletes who can’t earn income from their name, image and likeness on U.S. soil. Some are trekking home to do it. Hedley had to fly 13,000 miles to western Australia to cash in on his name. Nebraska basketball player Jaz Shelley also made a trip home to Australia for so-called “NIL” deals. Foreign athletes at U.S. colleges are finding the NIL waters tricky to navigate, with mixed messages about what’s OK.