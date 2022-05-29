Burns playoff birdie to beat No. 1 Scheffler at Colonial

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Colonial to beat Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world and his good buddy. The playoff came just more than two hours after Burns had finished his round of 65 to get to 9 under. Burns’ seven-stroke comeback matched Nick Price in 1994 for the biggest in a final round to win Colonial. It was the third win this season for Burns, and his fourth overall in the last 27 starts for the world’s 10th-ranked player Scheffler was going for his fifth win in 10 starts. He shot 72.