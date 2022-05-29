Australia beats NZ in a 7s final for first time in 20 years

LONDON (AP) — Australia has beaten New Zealand in a men’s rugby sevens world series final for the first time in 20 years. Henry Paterson starred for Australia in Sunday’s London Sevens final with a hat trick of tries, including the winner in golden point extra time. He also made a try-saving tackle that prevented New Zealand from winning in the last seconds of regulation. Australia’s 19-14 triumph was its first against New Zealand in a men’s sevens cup final since 2002. It was also a first title in the sevens world series since 2018 for the Australian men’s team. The Australians are in a three-team hunt for their first world series title in the last leg in California in August.