Witt Jr. hits 3 doubles, ups extra-base count, KC tops Twins

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3. A double shy of hitting for the cycle Friday, Witt doubled in his first two at-bats, both times driving home Andrew Benintendi. Witt added another double in the seventh inning. Of Witt’s 41 hits, 22 have been for extra bases, including a team-best 13 doubles. Hunter Dozier added three hits as the Royals won for just the second time in nine games. Minnesota has lost three of four. Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa had three hits and Trevor Larnach homered for the Twins.