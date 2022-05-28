Thompson-Herah edges Richardson in the Prefontaine 100

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica held off American Sha’Carri Richardson in the 100 meters at a rainy Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Thompson-Herah won golds in the 100 and 200 and the 400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics. She defended her Pre title in 10.79 seconds, in front of Richardson in 10.92. Trayvon Bromell raised his arms in victory before crossing the finish line of the men’s 100 in 9.93 seconds. He crossed the line ahead of Fred Kerley and defending world champion Christian Coleman.