Rodriguez sends LAFC to 3-2 victory over San Jose

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Rodriguez scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win for Los Angeles FC over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s game-winner came in the 47th minute for LAFC (9-3-2) and was the only goal scored in the second half.

LAFC jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Christian Arango’s penalty-kick score in the 8th minute and a goal by Ryan Hollingshead in the 13th.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored two goals for the Earthquakes (3-6-5) — in the 16th and 31st minutes — to knot the score at 2.

LAFC outshot the Earthquakes 13-7 with a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.

Maxime Crepeau saved just one of the three shots he faced for LAFC. JT Marcinkowski had six saves for San Jose.

