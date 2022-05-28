Red Bull’s Perez beats Ferrari’s Leclerc in 3rd practice

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONACO (AP) — Sergio Perez showed that Red Bull has the speed to compete with Ferrari. He beat Charles Leclerc in the final practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of qualifying to set the field for Sunday’s race. Third practice is usually not exciting but fans swarming around the street circuit were treated to a fine duel in bright sunshine. Perez jostled with Leclerc for the top spot. He edged him out in the closing stages by just .041 seconds. Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. followed in third place ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen for Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton placed seventh and Mercedes teammate George Russell was ninth.