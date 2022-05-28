Ramírez, Bieber help Guardians beat Tigers 8-1

DETROIT (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Ramírez hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the ninth for his 12th homer. The three-time All-Star is batting .297 with a major league-best 48 RBIs in 42 games. Bieber allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high eight innings. Josh Naylor added two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland, which had dropped three in a row. Detroit wasted another effective start for Alex Faedo, who allowed two runs in a career-high six innings.