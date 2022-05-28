Skip to Content
Lewis homers, Gilbert dominant as Mariners blank Astros 6-0

By SHANE LANTZ
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis homered for the second straight game, Julio Rodríguez got three more hits and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 6-0. Logan Gilbert tossed seven innings of four-hit ball as the Mariners won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from April 22-26. It was the first shutout of the season for Seattle. Houston was held to three runs or less for the eighth time in 12 games.

