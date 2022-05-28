Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin also scored and Adam Fox had two assists. The Rangers set a franchise record with their sixth straight home win this postseason and won their fourth straight elimination game. Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trochek also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina became the first team to lose its first six road games in a postseason. Game 7 is in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday night.