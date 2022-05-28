Ames holds early Senior PGA lead with Langer, Weir chasing

JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Canada’s Stephen Ames maintained the early lead in the 82nd Senior PGA Championship’s third round, shooting 2-under 34 on the front nine of the par-71 Jack Nicklaus-designed course. He’s at 10 under, one stroke ahead of Germany’s Bernhard Langer and fellow Canadian Mike Weir. After Friday’s round played in rain, cold and windy conditions, Saturday’s weather — sun and southerly winds with temperatures near 70 — was producing low scores at Harbor Shores. Of the 72 golfers who made the cut at 3-over 145, 39 were shooting sub-par rounds.