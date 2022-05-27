Tennessee tops LSU 5-2 behind Beck, Dollander

HOOVER

Jordan Beck drove in two runs and four pitchers combined on a six-hitter to give top-seeded Tennessee a 5-2 win over fourth-seeded LSU in the SEC Tournament. Beck had an RBI triple in the first inning before scoring on a wild pitch and drew a bases-loaded walk in the second. That was enough for the Crimson Tide pitching staff, which has the best earned run average in the country. Chase Collander went 6 2/3 innings to improve to 9-0. Redmond Walsh pitched the final two innings for his seventh save of the season and 23rd of his career to tie Todd Helton for the school record. LSU faces Kentucky Saturday morning with the winner taking on Kentucky later in the day.