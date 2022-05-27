Schaeffer, Honeycutt help UNC beat Va. Tech in ACC tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt hit two of North Carolina’s four home runs, Brandon Schaeffer pitched his first career shutout and the Tar Heels beat top-seeded Virginia Tech 10-0 at the ACC Tournament. No. 8 seed North Carolina (36-19), which has won five consecutive games, plays fourth-seeded Notre Dame in the semifinals. Honeycutt hit a two-run homer to right-center as part of North Carolina’s four-run first inning and after Angel Zarate led off the second with a home run, Honeycutt added a solo shot to make it 6-0. Schaeffer (7-2), a JUCO transfer, threw a season-high 102 pitches, scattering six hits and hitting a batter with six strikeouts. The Hokies, ranked No. 2 nationally in the D1baseball.com poll, had their seven-game win streak snapped.