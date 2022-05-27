Rutgers tops Penn State 5-4 in 10 in Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Second-seeded Rutgers wasted all of a stellar start from Nathan Florence before getting a sacrifice fly from Richie Schiekofer in the top of the 10th inning to beat No. 6 seed Penn State 5-4 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Rutgers (43-14) set a program record for victories in a single season in advancing to Saturday’s nightcap. The Scarlett Knights opponent will be determined by play earlier Saturday. Penn State (26-28) will play an elimination game against No. 3 seed Iowa in Saturday’s first game.