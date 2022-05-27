Rockies-Nationals postponed due to severe weather forecast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Friday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals was postponed due to severe storms forecast for the Washington, DC region. The game will made up at 12:05 p.m. Saturday as part of split doubleheader. Saturday’s originally scheduled game has been moved from 4:05 to 6:05 p.m. Rain was not falling when an announcement of the postponement was made in the press box at 6:40 p.m., 25 minutes before first pitch. A chorus of boos greeted an announcement that was made in the stadium about 10 minutes later.