Rafa vs. Uncle Toni: Nadal to meet Auger-Aliassime in Paris

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal will see a familiar face in the opposite corner for his fourth-round match at the French Open. That’s because his uncle, Toni, who is also his former coach, is now working with Nadal’s next opponent, 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime. All three of them knew this was bound to happen once Toni Nadal and Rafael Nadal ended their professional relationship and began working with a promising player. If Nadal beats Auger-Aliassime, he could play Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Both Nadal and Djokovic have won every set they’ve played in Paris this year and both have dropped a total of just 23 games so far. Three American women reached the fourth round: Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and Sloane Stephens.