Kentucky eliminates Vanderbilt from SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Ritter was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the seventh inning, and 12th-seeded Kentucky beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-2 in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky, which is slated to play in another elimination game on Saturday, has won multiple conference tournament games for the first time since 2014. Vanderbilt awaits the NCAA selections on Monday. Ritter doubled in the second inning and later scored on Oraj Anu’s 100th career hit for a 1-0 lead. Ritter added an RBI single in the fifth and bounced a shot off the wall in the seventh to cap the scoring. Adam Fogel also had three hits and Hunter Jump added two RBIs for Kentucky.