Indy 500 fans find comfort in milk, bricks, Snake Pit

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indy 500 is back at full force and expects a crowd of nearly 300,00 for Sunday’s race. The release of thousands of colorful balloons to kick off the Indianapolis 500 was paused this year because of environmental and wildlife impact concerns. But all the other traditions are in place. The singing of “God Bless America” and “Back Home Again in Indiana.” The yard of bricks and 33 drivers. The winner bathed in milk and fans partying in the Snake Pit. Indy invokes the very essence of Americana.