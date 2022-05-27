Carlos Martínez suspended 80 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martínez has been suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7. Martínez made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was released on May 17. Martínez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA.