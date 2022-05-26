Texas A&M blanks Florida in SEC tourney after rain delay

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Austin Bost hit a three-run shot for one of Texas A&M’s four homers and the No. 2 seed Aggies beat Florida 10-0 in the SEC Tournament after a rain delay. Texas A&M is scheduled to play No. 11 seed Alabama on Friday. Florida faces No. 3 seed Arkansas. Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas had four strikeouts through two innings and finished with seven after five innings. Joseph Menefee added four punchouts in two innings before the 10-run rule in the seventh. Trevor Werner’s two-run homer opened the scoring in the third inning and Ryan Targac started a seven-run sixth with a solo shot. Jordan Thompson added two-run homer in the seventh before Bost gave A&M a 10-run lead.