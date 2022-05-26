Sun avenge loss to Dallas on Tuesday, beat Wings 99-68

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 17 points and six assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 99-68 on Thursday night. Connecticut (5-2), in the midst of a nine-game stretch in 17 days, avenged an 85-77 loss to the Wings on Tuesday night. Dallas (5-3) lost on the road for the first time this season. Bonner moved into third on the WNBA’s career free throws list, passing Angel McCoughtry. The Sun made 16 free throws without a miss in the first half and finished 25 of 27. Satou Sabally scored 11 of Dallas’ opening 27 points and finished with 18.