Style clash: Klopp, Ancelotti take different path to the top

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

It’ll be a clash of styles when Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti lead Liverpool and Real Madrid into the Champions League final on Saturday. They are polar opposites in many ways. Klopp is a chest-beating, emotionally fuelled leader whose Liverpool team’s high-energy approach is in his image. Ancelotti is unflappable and transmits calm with his seen-it-all-done-it-all approach. What unites them is an ability to use their own inimitable style to win soccer’s biggest trophies. Ancelotti could become the first coach to win the European Cup four times. Klopp is in his fourth Champions League final in nine years.