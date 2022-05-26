Scheffler part of crowded Colonial leaderboard after PGA cut

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The world’s No. 1 golfer is part of a crowded leaderboard at Colonial. Scottie Scheffler was one of eight players to shoot 4-under 66 Thursday at the Charles Schwab Classic. After missing the cut last week at the PGA Championship, Scheffler was the only of the leaders at Colonial without a bogey. Cam Davis, Beau Hossler, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor and Harold Varner III also shot 66s. Seven other players were only a shot back. Defending Colonial champion Jason Kokrak shot 69. So did Jordan Spieth, the 2016 winner who last year became a third-time runner-up.