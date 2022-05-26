LSU beats Kentucky 11-6 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Josh Pearson, Tyler McManus and Jordan Thompson had three RBIs apiece to help LSU beat No. 12 seed Kentucky 11-6 in the SEC Tournament. No. 4 seed LSU (37-18) plays against top-seeded Tennessee and Kentucky plays No. 8 seed Vanderbilt in a loser-out game. Dylan Crews scored when Tre’ Morgan grounded out to the pitcher in the bottom of the third inning before McManus hit a two-RBI double off the wall in the left to make it 3-2 and LSU led the rest of the way. Devin Burkes went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIS for Kentucky.