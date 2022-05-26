LEADING OFF: Verlander aims for 7th win in row, Acuña ailing
By The Associated Press
Astros ace Justin Verlander has been as dominant as ever in his return from Tommy John surgery, going 6-1 with a 1.22 ERA in eight starts. Verlander has a 19-inning scoreless streak and hasn’t allowed a run in his last three outings. The 39-year-old righty didn’t pitch last season while recovering from his elbow operation. The eight-time All-Star is already 2-0 this season against the Mariners — he’ll face them again in Seattle as he tries to win his seventh straight decision overall.