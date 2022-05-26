Flying museum to honor Maradona ahead of World Cup

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A flying museum in honor of soccer great Diego Maradona is set to take to the skies. The “Tango D10S” plane was introduced Wednesday night before it flies around Argentina for fans of Maradona to visit on the ground. The outside of the plane is adorned with images of Maradona including one where he wears the Argentina jersey and kisses the World Cup trophy he lifted in 1986. The plane will also visit Barcelona and Naples. Qatar hosts the World Cup later this year and will be the aircraft’s final stop in the tour. Maradona died of a heart attack at age 60 in 2020.