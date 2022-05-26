Chile hires Eduardo Berizzo as national team coach

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile has hired Eduardo Berizzo as national team coach as it seeks to recover from another disappointing performance in South American qualifying for the World Cup finals tournament. The Chilean soccer federation said the 52-year-old Berizzo’s contract will be until the end of the team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying. Martin Lasarte was fired in April after Chile failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second time in a row. Chile placed seventh in the 10-nation South American qualifying group but is challenging Ecuador’s place at the finals tournament in Qatar later this year over an alleged ineligible player.