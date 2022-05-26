At surprise-filled French Open, tennis prodigy makes good

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — The surprising results in the women’s draw at the French Open keep piling up and now only three of the top 10 women’s seeds are still in the field before the third round has even started. It’s the first time since 1976 that so few seeds are around for the round of 32. Two more were beaten Thursday when former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova lost to 227th-ranked Leolia Jeanjean. No. 9 Danielle Collins lost to Shelby Rogers in a matchup between two Americans. But top-seeded Iga Swiatek ran her winning streak to 30 matches. A victory for Stefanos Tsitsipas means all of the top 12 men’s seeds are in the third round in Paris for the first time since 2009.