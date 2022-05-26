Aaronson to join Leeds from Salzburg with 5-year contract

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson will transfer to Leeds on July 1 following 1 1/2 seasons with Red Bull Salzburg. Leeds says it had agreed to a transfer with the Austrian club. The 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, will have a five-year contract through the 2026-27 season. Aaronson joined Salzburg from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union and will reunite with his former Salzburg coach, Jesse Marsch. Aaronson had six goals and 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season. He has five goals in 18 international appearances and is on the U.S. roster for World Cup prep matches.