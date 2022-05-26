5-star recruit Fisher from Canada signs with Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Five-star prospect Elijah Fisher from Canada has signed a financial aid agreement with Texas Tech. The versatile 6-foot-7 player is reclassifying to the Class of 2022 and plans to join the Big 12 program this summer. Red Raiders coach Mark Adams announced the signing Thursday. The 18-year-old Fisher is coming off his junior year at Crestwood Academy in Toronto. He was in his sixth season competing at the varsity level since first doing so as a sixth-grader. Fisher averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game this season for Crestwood.