US Open champion Raducanu loses in 2nd round at French Open

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round. The 19-year-old Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Sasnovich recorded her 16th career victory over a top-20 player. The 12th-seeded Raducanu failed to convert on five break-point chances at 1-1 in the third set. Sasnovich advances to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus also reached the third round by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3). Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are also all on the the Day 4 schedule.