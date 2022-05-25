Salah on revenge mission in Champions League final

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Revenge is on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s mind heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday. Salah hasn’t forgotten what happened in the 2018 title match against Madrid when he tussled with Sergio Ramos and dislocated his left shoulder by landing heavily on the ground. Salah left the field in tears and watched the match on TV in the locker room as Liverpool lost 3-1. Salah posted on Twitter “we have a score to settle” after Madrid joined Liverpool in reaching the final three weeks ago. It could yet be the last final Salah plays for Liverpool given his contract has only 12 months remaining on it.