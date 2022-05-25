Penske ready for 300,000 guests in a full-capacity Indy 500

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske will at last be able to open the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to a capacity crowd this Sunday for his first true Indianapolis 500 since buying the property in 2020. The pandemic forced his first 500 to be held without spectators and only 40% capacity last year. He’s spent more than $30 million in capital improvements to prepare the iconic speedway for Penske’s first true housewarming party. He expects more than 300,000 people on property Sunday and has been relentless in ensuring the speedway is in pristine condition for his guests.