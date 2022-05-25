NBC finishes with second-most watched Premier League season

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC Sports averaged 507,000 viewers per match window for its Premier League coverage, making this the second-most watched season since the network began airing games in August 2013. The numbers also represented a 21% increase over last season’s average of 414,000. Championship Sunday on five NBCUniversal networks and the Peacock streaming service averaged 2.2 million viewers. Manchester City’s comeback victory over Aston Villa averaged 955,000 viewers, making it the most watched Championship Sunday match on record. Manchester City won its fourth league title in five years by one point over Liverpool.