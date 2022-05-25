LEADING OFF: Yankees open series vs Rays without Stanton

By The Associated Press

Minus injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton, the ailing New York Yankees open a four-game series at Tampa Bay — the first meeting this year between the heated AL East rivals. Off to a great start, New York leads the division over the second-place Rays. But manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees know Tampa Bay will “be there the whole way.” Nestor Cortes pitches for the Yankees, who hope to have All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu back from a sore left wrist that kept him out of the starting lineup the past two days.