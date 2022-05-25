Hansen strikes out 12, Texas beats Cowboys in tourney opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pete Hansen tied a season-high with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, and No. 5 seed Texas beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-0 in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament. Hansen threw 122 pitches and didn’t allow an extra-base hit. Tristan Stevens earned his second save of the season. Austin Todd homered in the seventh for a 2-0 lead and Silas Ardoin added his 11th in the ninth for Texas (40-17), which had a program-record 110 homers during the regular season. Trey Faltine went 3 for 4 with an RBI single in the seventh and Ivan Melendez, the Big 12 player of the year with a nation-leading 28 homers, was 0 for 3.