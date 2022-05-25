Graham slams Oklahoma past West Virginia in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Peyton Graham hit a grand slam to cap a five-run second inning and No. 3 seed Oklahoma turned back No. 6 seed West Virginia 6-4 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma (34-20) advances to play No. 2 seed Texas Tech in the double-elimination event on Thursday. West Virginia (32-21) will play an elimination game against Kansas State on Thursday. The Sooners’ big inning started when Wallace Clark singled leading off and walks to Jackson Nicklaus and Kendall Pettis loaded the bases with one out. John Spikeman singled to drive in the first run ahead of Graham’s 12th home run of the season.