Confounding error costs Phillies in 8-4 loss to Braves

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson scored the tiebreaking run in the fifth inning on an excruciating defensive sequence by the Phillies, and the Atlanta Braves beat Philadelphia 8-4. Swanson singled and came around to score for a 5-4 lead on a play that started with a wild pitch by reliever José Alvarado and a high throw from catcher J.T. Realmuto in an attempt to keep Swanson from reaching second. The ball sailed past the outstretched gloves of Jean Segura at second and Bryson Stott at shortstop, then went under the glove of center fielder Odúbel Herrera for a two-base error.