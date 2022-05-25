Clowney re-signs with Browns, bookends again with Garrett

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney didn’t even want to visit the Cleveland Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won’t leave them. Coming off one of his best seasons, Clowney re-signed with Cleveland to once again chase quarterbacks alongside All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. The Associated Press was one of several outlets to report Clowney agreed to terms on a contract worth up to $11 million last week. He’s now officially back on the roster as the team continues its offseason program. Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland with nine sacks in 14 games. He finished with a flurry, getting 5.5 sacks in his final three games.