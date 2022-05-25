Skip to Content
Anu, Fogel homer in 9th, Kentucky tops Auburn in SEC opener

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel hit back-to-back home runs to begin the ninth inning and 12th-seeded Kentucky surprised fifth-seeded Auburn 3-1 in the SEC Tournament opening round. Kentucky plays fourth-seeded LSU in the second round. Auburn tied the game at 1 in the eighth on Sonny DiChiara’s 18th home run, a two-out blast on a 3-2 pitch. Sean Harney went 7 innings, scattering four hits and struck out five. Daniel Harper gave up DiChara’s homer before Tyler Guilfoil (3-1) picked up the win, despite allowing the first two batters to reach base in the ninth. Guilfoil struck out two sandwiched around an infield popup.

