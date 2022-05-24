Washington looking to build off Stringer success at Rutgers

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Coquese Washington knows she faces an impossible task in trying to replace women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers. The Hall of Famer won more than 1,000 games and took three different schools to the NCAA Final Four. Washington admitted as much after being introduced as the Scarlet Knights coach. Her goal is to build off Stringer’s accomplishments in 50 years of coaching, including the last 25 at Rutgers. Washington said the most important thing is to develop a relationship of trust with her team and get Rutgers back to the NCAA Tournament soon.