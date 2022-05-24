Trevino lifts Yanks over O’s in 11; LeMahieu, Stanton hurt

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single in the 11th inning and the ailing New York Yankees overcame injuries to two All-Stars to end their first three-game skid of the season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-6. Trevino hit his second homer of the season earlier in the game and also had a tying single in the seventh. He raised his arms as he rounded first, then was swarmed near second base by teammates. The first-year Yankee, acquired just before opening day as a glove-first catcher, put his hands on his head and looked around Yankee Stadium in apparent disbelief.