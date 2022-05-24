Steve Stricker out of Senior PGA with positive COVID-19 test

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has pulled out of the Senior PGA Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus. Stricker revealed his positive test Tuesday on Twitter. He says he was “super bummed” and that it was “just a small setback.” Stricker was out of competition for six months because of a virus that he says doctors never fully identified. He became ill last fall about a month after leading the Americans to a record blowout over Europe at Whistling Straits. Stricker is coming off his fourth senior major title two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition.