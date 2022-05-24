Skip to Content
Sonny day: Gray’s 7 shutout innings send Twins past Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray compiled a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven sharp innings, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Detroit Tigers 2-0 for their sixth straight victory. Gray allowed four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins are 23-8 since April 21. They have won each of the last four games with Gray on the mound after he returned from a strained hamstring. Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit an RBI double for the Twins against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske.

