Rex Sox pound White Sox 16-3, extend win streak to 6 games

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Boston Red Sox set season highs in runs and hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Story’s homer off Dylan Cease capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth. Kike Hernandez hit Cease’s first pitch for a homer, and Rafael Devers led off the fourth with a homer off Jose Ruiz as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez had four of the Red Sox’s 19 hits. The White Sox fell for the fourth time in seven games. José Abreu hit a two-run homer and Tim Anderson had two hits, including an RBI single for Chicago.